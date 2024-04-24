957 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.48. 406,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,289. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.51. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.