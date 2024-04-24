957 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.48. 406,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,289. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.51. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.