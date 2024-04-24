Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Trimmed by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 5.3% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $32,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,513,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.74. 43,272,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,559,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.