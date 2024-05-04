Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTF. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2,988.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,034,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,744,000 after buying an additional 1,001,104 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 543,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after acquiring an additional 128,397 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 981,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,511,000 after purchasing an additional 98,341 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,512,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,946,000 after purchasing an additional 61,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 515,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after purchasing an additional 23,375 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.58. The stock had a trading volume of 36,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,266. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $27.91. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.78.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

