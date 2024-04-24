AvalonBay Communities (AVB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to post earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

NYSE AVB opened at $188.66 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $160.45 and a 12 month high of $198.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.82%.

A number of research firms have commented on AVB. Wolfe Research cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $191.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,985.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

