Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NTB traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.11. The stock had a trading volume of 126,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,120. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NTB

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.