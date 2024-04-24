BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.
BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF stock remained flat at C$11.96 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.97. BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$11.67 and a 1-year high of C$12.16.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.