Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives $100.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KOF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of KOF opened at $94.53 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.38. The company has a market capitalization of $158.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.30). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

