CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,543 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.97 and a 200 day moving average of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

