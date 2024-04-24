Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Raised to $168.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.29.

Shares of FI stock opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.23. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $7,071,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $84,583,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $3,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

