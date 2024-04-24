General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 123,129 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 93,754 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 51,336 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 14,002 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd grew its position in shares of General Motors by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 41,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in General Motors by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,532,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,065,000 after purchasing an additional 109,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.52.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.06. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $46.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

