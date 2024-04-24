International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Argus cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $34.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.84.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. International Paper’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,800 shares of company stock worth $310,438 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in International Paper by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $971,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

