iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) versus Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Head-To-Head Analysis

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iSun and Qorvo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $95.68 million 0.07 -$19.42 million ($0.77) -0.19 Qorvo $3.57 billion 2.92 $103.15 million ($2.15) -50.22

Qorvo has higher revenue and earnings than iSun. Qorvo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iSun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -20.29% -90.71% -24.49% Qorvo -6.11% 10.41% 5.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares iSun and Qorvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for iSun and Qorvo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 2 0 3.00 Qorvo 2 9 7 0 2.28

iSun presently has a consensus price target of $1.92, suggesting a potential upside of 1,186.35%. Qorvo has a consensus price target of $111.53, suggesting a potential upside of 3.29%. Given iSun’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe iSun is more favorable than Qorvo.

Volatility & Risk

iSun has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qorvo has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of iSun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Qorvo shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of iSun shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Qorvo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Qorvo beats iSun on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSun



iSun, Inc., a solar energy company, provides design, development, engineering, procurement, installation, storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure services for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility customers in the United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Williston, Vermont.

About Qorvo



Qorvo, Inc. engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets. The CSG segment supplies connectivity and sensor components and systems featuring various technologies, such as UWB, Matter, Bluetooth Low Energy, Zigbee, Thread, Wi-Fi, cellular IoT, and MEMS-/BAW-based sensors. It serves markets, such as smart home, industrial automation, automotive, smartphones, wearables, gaming, and industrial and enterprise access points. The ACG segment supplies cellular RF solutions for smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and various other devices. The company also offers foundry services for defense primes and other defense and aerospace customers. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers, as well as through a network of sales representative firms and distributors. It operates in the United States, China, other Asian countries, Taiwan, and Europe. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

