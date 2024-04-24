Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $4,589,900,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Amgen by 486.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 899,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,997,000 after purchasing an additional 745,929 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Amgen by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,043,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,580,000 after acquiring an additional 626,810 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,079,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,365,213,000 after purchasing an additional 518,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,716,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $782,288,000 after acquiring an additional 490,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $273.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,047. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The stock has a market cap of $146.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $314.00 to $284.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.95.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

