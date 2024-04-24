Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 871.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,543 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 177,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock remained flat at $84.04 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 18,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,444. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $87.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.15.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

