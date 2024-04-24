PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $171.22 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.92.

Read Our Latest Report on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.