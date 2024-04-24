Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Increased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.52. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $40.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.