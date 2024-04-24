Private Management Group Inc. Has $705,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 276.5% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.68. 27,891,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,203,102. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

