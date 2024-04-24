Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 6.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,293,000 after purchasing an additional 515,088 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 35.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,734 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,819,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,664,000 after purchasing an additional 67,190 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Unilever by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,454,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,654,000 after acquiring an additional 72,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Unilever by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,582,000 after acquiring an additional 47,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,956,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,310. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.52. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

