FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 37,715 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 191% from the previous session’s volume of 12,981 shares.The stock last traded at $70.29 and had previously closed at $69.49.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $525.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day moving average is $67.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund stock. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co owned 1.11% of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

