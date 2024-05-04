FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.70

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.70 and last traded at $75.34, with a volume of 636280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.95.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.57. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.90.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 726.5% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

