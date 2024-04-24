Stride (NYSE:LRN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $520.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.89 million. Stride had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Stride updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Stride stock traded up $4.83 on Wednesday, reaching $63.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,675. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.26. Stride has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $69.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

LRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

