American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Business Bank Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:AMBZ traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,910. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average of $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $304.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.68. American Business Bank has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $39.54.

Get American Business Bank alerts:

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.88 million for the quarter.

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Business Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Business Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.