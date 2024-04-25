Ankr (ANKR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $510.03 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 25th. Ankr has a market capitalization of $510.03 million and approximately $54.88 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0510 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011433 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001472 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,212.33 or 1.00009489 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011891 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008295 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00100144 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0506692 USD and is down -7.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 302 active market(s) with $49,883,659.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

