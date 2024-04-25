BIP Wealth LLC Lowers Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

BIP Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $106.06. 2,301,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,672,925. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.44.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

