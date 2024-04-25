Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD) Short Interest Up 5,212.5% in April

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, an increase of 5,212.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares stock. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Free Report) by 174.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,133 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 8.08% of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 566,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,579. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $20.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement

About Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.1291 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ETF (MSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

