Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOE. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $262,183,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $91,932,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5,985.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 557,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,993,000 after buying an additional 548,206 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,405,000 after buying an additional 228,509 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,208,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,105. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.