8,000 Shares in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Bought by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MEAR. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,319,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 1,015.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,241,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.06. 34,700 shares of the company were exchanged. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1534 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.