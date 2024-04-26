Acuitas Investments LLC Sells 16,925 Shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Acuitas Investments LLC trimmed its stake in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,925 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.89% of Cato worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Cato by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 114,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 19,026 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Cato by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 56,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 28,394 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cato by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Capital LLC grew its stake in Cato by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Capital LLC now owns 844,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 103,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Cato by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cato stock remained flat at $4.77 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,427. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.05. The Cato Co. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $8.91.

Cato ( NYSE:CATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.88 million for the quarter. Cato had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.26%. Cato’s payout ratio is presently -58.62%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cato from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

