Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,985 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 337.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.37. The company had a trading volume of 482,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,211. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. Ally Financial’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

