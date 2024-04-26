Analysts Issue Forecasts for BOK Financial Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for BOK Financial in a report issued on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.43 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $806.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BOKF. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

BOK Financial stock opened at $89.96 on Friday. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.42.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in BOK Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 102.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 214.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

