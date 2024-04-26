Brokers Set Expectations for Champion Iron Limited’s Q4 2025 Earnings (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a report released on Thursday, April 25th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

TSE:CIA traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,456. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of C$4.57 and a 52-week high of C$7.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.66.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$506.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$468.60 million. Champion Iron had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 23.32%.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

