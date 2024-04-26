Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc lowered its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Dover worth $12,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOV. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Dover by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Stock Up 1.0 %

Dover stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.92. The company had a trading volume of 302,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $181.49.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dover

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

