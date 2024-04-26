RWA Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,142 Shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

FCOR opened at $45.19 on Friday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $47.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.62.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

