Tractor Supply’s (TSCO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $245.00. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.74.

TSCO stock traded up $7.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,206. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $274.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,493.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,493.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

