Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $3.52 on Monday. Gaia has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.71 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Gaia by 48.4% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,097,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Gaia by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 39,938 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 89,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

