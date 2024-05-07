Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Gaia Stock Down 8.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $3.52 on Monday. Gaia has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.71 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.06%.
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.
