Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stock Holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.13% of Bristow Group worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTOL. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $9,877,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 78.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 184,700 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 211.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 53,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 36,420 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $799,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Bristow Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VTOL stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.75. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $337.93 million for the quarter.

In related news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $236,032.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,922.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristow Group

(Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.