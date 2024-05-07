Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $81.98

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.98 and last traded at $81.58, with a volume of 165926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.22.

The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.64.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $1,969,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,395,826.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $1,969,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,395,826.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael S. Weinbach acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,250. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

