Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 62,643 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 31,746 shares.The stock last traded at $62.19 and had previously closed at $61.68.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $822.89 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

