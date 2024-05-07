Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares Up 6.1%

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.18 and last traded at $23.14. Approximately 2,542,299 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,584,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.56.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FL

Foot Locker Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 71,696 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 12.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,598 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $298,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.