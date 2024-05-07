Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading Up 6.7%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 255,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 779,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Up 8.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.24.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $2.47. The company had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 291.29% and a negative net margin of 38.89%.

In related news, insider Laura Heltebran sold 28,413 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $72,169.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,707 shares in the company, valued at $95,775.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

