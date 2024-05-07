PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $28.47

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.47, but opened at $27.15. PureTech Health shares last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 465 shares.

PureTech Health Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.95.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

