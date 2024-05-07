Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,271,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the previous session’s volume of 1,321,854 shares.The stock last traded at $44.71 and had previously closed at $44.64.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 252,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after buying an additional 25,832 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 83,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

