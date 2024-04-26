WH Smith PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 11 (LON:SMWH)

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
WH Smith Trading Down 3.5 %
LON SMWH opened at GBX 1,141 ($14.09) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,268.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,267.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69. WH Smith has a one year low of GBX 1,122 ($13.86) and a one year high of GBX 1,680 ($20.75). The firm has a market cap of £1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,970.00, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.58.
About WH Smith
