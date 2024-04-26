Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 5,480 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $527.86 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $558.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $534.44 and its 200-day moving average is $498.73.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

