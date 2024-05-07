Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 13,042,476 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 41,657,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.91.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

