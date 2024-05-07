Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) were up 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 5,609,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 6,116,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Hertz Global Stock Up 6.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

