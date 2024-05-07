Inspire Veterinary Partners Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 8th (NASDAQ:IVP)

Shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, May 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, May 8th.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IVP remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,472,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,210,604. Inspire Veterinary Partners has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.

Get Inspire Veterinary Partners alerts:

Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Veterinary Partners

Inspire Veterinary Partners Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Veterinary Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Veterinary Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Veterinary Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.