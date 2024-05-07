Inspire Veterinary Partners Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 8th (NASDAQ:IVP)

Shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, May 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, May 8th.
Inspire Veterinary Partners Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IVP remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,472,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,210,604. Inspire Veterinary Partners has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.
Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Inspire Veterinary Partners
Inspire Veterinary Partners Company Profile
Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Inspire Veterinary Partners
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Veterinary Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Veterinary Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.