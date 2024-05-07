Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.94

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.94 and last traded at C$10.88, with a volume of 142567 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.64.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPM. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DPM
Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 2.3 %
Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$189.66 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 17.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.3451327 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.42%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 6,301 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.89, for a total transaction of C$62,316.89. In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.90, for a total value of C$85,338.00. Also, Senior Officer David Rae sold 6,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.89, for a total value of C$62,316.89. Insiders sold a total of 79,790 shares of company stock valued at $798,029 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dundee Precious Metals
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.