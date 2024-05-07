Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Trading Down 0.2%

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $627.97 and last traded at $628.30. Approximately 159,366 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,229,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $629.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.23.
Read Our Latest Report on INTU
Intuit Trading Up 0.9 %
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.
Insider Transactions at Intuit
In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Intuit
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,942,784,000 after acquiring an additional 117,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,879,982,000 after purchasing an additional 266,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,966,304,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Intuit by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,548,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,217,681,000 after buying an additional 80,517 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.