Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Up 0.3%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.22 and last traded at $81.55. Approximately 5,919,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 17,872,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $206.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.11.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

